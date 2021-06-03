Unsettled weather continues with storm chances continuing through the weekend

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – A summertime pattern is holding strong over the Gulf Coast with high humidity and scattered downpours. More unsettled weather lies ahead.

Moisture levels remain high over the Gulf Coast. This will lead to a continued, daily chance for showers and storms. Isolated showers will linger into the evening and into the overnight period. Partly to mostly cloudy skies will remain with a light breeze out of the south. Lows will fall to near 70.

Friday morning will start off mostly quiet, but a few brief showers will be possible along coastal locations. The coverage of storms will increase by midday and into the afternoon. Expect widely scattered storms by 3 and 4 pm with highs reaching the middle 80s. Locally heavy rain will be possible.

Some slightly drier air will move in Saturday lessening the coverage of showers and storms. A surge of tropical moisture arrives Sunday and Monday leading to widespread downpours. No severe weather is anticipated, but storms will continue locally heavy rain and frequent lightning.