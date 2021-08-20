Unsettled weather continues with scattered downpours for the weekend

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Downpours have been quite prevalent Friday. Unsettled weather looks to continue into the weekend.

Scattered showers and storms will stick around through the evening. Rain should begin tapering off after sunset with linger clouds. Temperatures will bottom out near seasonable levels. Overnight lows will fall into the lower and middle 70s. Winds will remain light and out of the west.

Deep tropical moisture looks to linger across the Gulf Coast through the weekend. This will lead to an above-average change for rain. Isolated showers will be possible during the morning, but the bulk of the scattered storm activity will come after 11 AM. Locally heavy rain will be possible along with some brief high wind gusts. Highs will reach the lower 90s where it does not rain.

Scattered storms will continue into Sunday and Monday, but the coverage will lessen by the middle of next week. Highs will stay warm in the low to mid 90s.