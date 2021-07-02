Unsettled Weather Continues; Tracking Elsa

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Another healthy dose of rain will come our way for the second half of Friday. An approaching front will kick off scattered storms. Heavy rain and frequent lightning all appear likely. Temperatures will reach the middle and upper 80s ahead of the rain. Showers will linger into the night.

The pattern will remain unsettled into the Fourth of July holiday weekend. Highs will reach the 80s with lows in the 70s. Scattered storms will continue into next week.

We continue to monitor Elsa which is now a hurricane.

The storm is forecast to slowly intensify as it enters the Caribbean this weekend. A fast-forward speed will lead to it approaching the Great Antilles, which are the islands of Cuba, Hispaniola, and Jamaica this weekend.

Right now, the forecast calls for a turn to the north early next week in the general direction of the Florida Straits or the Southeastern Gulf of Mexico. Most long-term models keep the storm in the eastern Gulf, but there will be changes in this track.

We will continue to monitor the progress of Tropical Storm Elsa through the weekend and into early next week.