MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Although rain chances will trend slightly lower through the rest of the week, heavy downpours and localized flooding will remain a threat.

Scattered showers and storms remain possible through the evening with a stalled front sitting to our north. Some heavy rain appears possible. That chance will run a touch lower as we move into the overnight period. Overnight lows will run in the lower 70s.

Unsettled weather looks to continue into the end of the work week. Rain chances will hold in the 60-70% range for Thursday and Friday. Temperatures will remain cooler than normal thanks to more clouds and rain reaching the middle 80s.

By the weekend, showers and storms will become a bit spottier and widely scattered. Highs will reach closer to 90. Don’t put your umbrellas away! Rain chances look to pick up again next week.