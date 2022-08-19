Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Showers and storms have been widespread over the last few days. Although rain chances will continue into the weekend, we do not anticipate as many storms as the previous days.

It is the first night with a full slate of high school football games for the Gulf Coast. The heaviest rain is out of here, but an isolated shower or storm cannot be ruled out as we move on through the evening. I would bring a poncho to the games just in case a shower finds your stadium. Partly cloudy skies will carry through the night with overnight lows falling into the lower and middle 70s.

A few coastal showers and storms will be possible as we head into Saturday morning. Storms will develop and move inland through the day with highs in the upper 80s. Anticipate similar weather for Sunday.

Moisture will rise for the start of next week leading to increased rain chances again. The overall weather pattern looks to remain stormy next week.