MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – An unsettled weather pattern continues for the Gulf Coast so keep those umbrellas handy.

A frontal boundary stalls over the region will begin lifting north. Deep tropical moisture will lead to a continued threat for scattered showers and storms. Rain chances will hold in the 30-40% range through the evening. Temperatures will fall into the upper 60s and lower 70s. Storm chances will likely rise by sunrise Tuesday.

Scattered storms are expected for our Tuesday morning drive. Storms will become a little spottier into the afternoon. If sun can break out, temperatures will climb into the middle 80s. Storms will tend to wind down after sunset.

Rain chances will rise again Wednesday night into Thursday ahead of an approaching cold front. Locally heavy rain will be possible through the first half of Thursday. Good news! Drier air is expected to surge into the region by late Friday into the Memorial Day weekend.