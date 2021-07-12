Unsettled weather continues for the Gulf Coast with daily showers and storms

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The Gulf Coast is stuck in a very unsettled weather pattern. Keep the umbrellas handy for the work week ahead.

Areas of rain will linger through the evening. The chance for heavy rain will lessen after 8 PM. Skies will remain mostly cloudy though the night with temperatures running close to seasonal norms. Overnight lows will bottom out in the lower 70s.

Tropical moisture will lead to high humidity and steamy afternoon through the middle of the work week. Isolated showers and storms will begin at the coast in the morning. The rain chances will pick up through the middle of the day and into the afternoon. Highs will top off in the upper 80s and lower 90s with heat index values over 100.

Moisture will rise for Thursday and Friday leading to a better coverage of showers and storms. Highs will remain in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Models do indicate some slightly drier air by the weekend.