Unsettled Weather Continues

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) –

Unsettled weather to kick off the week. Good morning everyone. Today begins with temperatures in the 70s, some passing showers, and some foggy spots.

Rain chances will increase as the day goes on to about 60% this afternoon for more showers and storms so keep the rain gear handy. In between the wet weather skies will be partly to mostly cloudy as we warm to the mid 80s. We’ll take a 20% rain chance into tonight as we only dip back to the low 70s.

Tuesday will brings more scattered thunderstorms at a 50% chance with mid to upper 80s, but for the remainder of the work-week rain chances will trend down as daytimes highs trend upwards.

In the tropics, we are monitoring the Caribbean. An area of low pressure is expected in the next handful of days and move towards Central America. This has a low chance of developing into a tropical system in the next 5 days. This does not pose an imminent threat, but we’ll keep a close eye on it and keep you posted.