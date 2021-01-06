Unsettled weather arrives Thursday, Cooler weekend ahead

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Unsettled weather is on the way as another cold front marches across the Gulf Coast.

Clouds will continue to increase across the region tonight as a cold front to our west continues to slowly march east. Winds will stay easterly during the evening and turn southeasterly overnight. Most of the region will remain dry overnight. Temperatures will start in the lower 50s but will likely rise around sunrise to near 60.

Showers and a few storms will move through the region starting just before daybreak. A strong storm will be possible along the immediate coast. Thankfully, no widespread severe weather is expected. Most areas will pick up less than one inch of rain. The rain and storms will race east and should clear our part of the Gulf Coast by midday. Temperatures will fall into the 50s for the afternoon with mostly cloudy skies and a steady westerly wind.

Clouds will linger for Friday with colder air. Highs will struggle to reach 50 with morning lows in the 30s and 40s. Chilly weather will continue into the weekend ahead of another cold front arriving Monday.