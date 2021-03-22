Unsettled weather ahead

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – I hope you enjoyed the sunshine today because the rest of our work week looks wet and stormy. The clouds will build back in overnight but most will stay dry with lows above average in the mid-to-upper 50’s north of I-10 and lower 60’s at the beaches.

Most will stay dry tonight through tomorrow morning, but rain and storms return tomorrow afternoon and linger through the weekend as several waves of rain and storms move through. We could see one or two strong storms Tuesday and Wednesday but the main story will be rain and potential flooding those two days. We are keeping a close eye on Thursday for the possibility of severe weather. Right now, our area is under a level 2 risk Thursday which means scattered severe storms are possible. We will have more details as we get closer. Temperatures look to reach near 80 degrees by Thursday with lows in the 60’s.