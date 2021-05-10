Unsettled weather ahead, A few severe storms possible Tuesday

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – It has been a wet and storm start to the work week and more rain appears to be on the way.

A frontal boundary will stall out over the Gulf Coast and Southeast states. With will be the focus for a continued unsettled weather pattern with several rounds of storms. The Gulf Coast will remain mostly quiet for the rest of the evening and into the overnight hours. Some breaks in the clouds will be possible, but overall, we anticipate a mostly cloudy sky. Overnight low temperatures will fall into the middle and upper 60s with light winds out of the south.

Tuesday will be a WEATHER AWARE DAY. A stray shower will be possible for the first half of the day. The number of storms will increase into the afternoon and evening. Isolated severe weather will be possible with hail and high wind gusts being the main threats. Heavy downpours will present a flood threat. Highs will reach the lower 80s.

Rain chances will remain high for Wednesday as well as the front finally begins to move south. Some areas could receive an additional 2-5” of rain through Wednesday. The end of the week is looking drier and brighter. Highs will reach the upper 70s and lower 80s with morning lows in the 50s Friday through Sunday.