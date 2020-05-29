Unsettled Today, Drier This Weekend, and Eyes on the Tropics

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy Friday! Today’s headlines include elevated rain chances today, drying out this weekend, warming up, and an eye on the tropics.

TROPICAL UPDATE:

In the tropics, we are monitoring a disturbance in the central Atlantic. This has a medium chance of developing into a storm, but regardless of any development, it won’t be moving towards the United States. If it becomes a storm, it will become Cristobal. Elsewhere we will be monitoring the western Caribbean and southern Gulf of Mexico next week. There’s a chance we could see some development, but this is by no means a guarantee. It’s just something to keep an eye on. We’re quickly approaching hurricane season and we’ll make sure you’re up to date anything changes in the tropics. For the time being, there are no current or foreseeable threats to the Gulf Coast.

Friday will be an unsettled day on the Gulf Coast. There will be a chance for a round of showers and storms this morning. While severe weather is unlikely today, some strong wind gusts will be possible. Rain chances will drop by midday, but we do anticipate pop-up showers and storms after 2 PM. By sundown, a little over half the area will have seen wet weather. Highs will reach the middle and upper 80s. With high humidity, it will feel like upper 80s and lower 90s, especially for spots that see some sunshine this afternoon.

The upper-level low pressure that has kept our weather unsettled this week is in the process of moving away. Low pressure will be replaced by high pressure this weekend. Saturday will look and feel like a late spring day with a chance for pop up showers and storms with highs in the upper 80s.

Starting Sunday our weather will be mostly quiet and toasty. Daytime highs will reach the lower 90s under mostly sunny skies. With high pressure sticking around expect temperatures to remain close to 90 with low rain chances sticking around through most of next week. We could see a few afternoon pop-ups through mid-week.