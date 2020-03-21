Unsettled Sunday and Monday, warm and dry next week

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Good evening, Gulf Coast! Happy weekend!

Tonight will be a little cooler with lows in the 50’s and 60’s as that cooler air sets in in the wake of the cold front that passed our area last night and this morning. Inland communities will stay in the mid-to-upper 50’s where the coastline will be in the mid-60’s.

Overnight tonight and into tomorrow morning we will have a wave of energy move through bringing showers and a couple rumbles of thunder mainly to our northern communities. Pop-up showers are possible near the coast in the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid-to-upper 70’s.

Rain lingers into Monday, but will clear out Tuesday for the rest of the work week as temps climb back up into the 80’s.