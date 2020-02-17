Unsettled Stretch of Weather

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Good Monday Morning! Today’s headlines include a warmer and muggy day today, increasing rain chances tomorrow, a soggy Thursday, and a cooler end to the work-week.

Most will see a quick break in the rain today with only isolated showers possible, but skies will stay mostly cloudy. In the morning, there will be pockets of dense fog. This won’t be a widespread issue, but if your commute is long enough, chances are you’ll run into some.

A warm front will be lifting north across our area today. This will allow temperatures to soar to the lower and middle 70s for highs. If you get sunshine you’ll be closer to 75.

An approaching cold front will bring us unsettled weather starting tomorrow through mid-week. Tomorrow brings scattered showers and a few rumbles, especially in the afternoon into the nighttime. We keep the chance for rain Wednesday as the cold front will stall out as it approaches. A secondary system brings even soggier weather on Thursday. It won’t be until Thursday night into Friday we see some clearing. Thankfully, drier and more seasonable arrives Friday into the weekend.