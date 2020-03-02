Unsettled start to the week; Weather Aware Wednesday

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Hey there Gulf Coast! Hopefully, your work-week is off to a good start. Forecast headlines include scattered showers and warm today, even warmer and scattered thunderstorms tomorrow, and weather aware on Wednesday.

For today we begin on the mild side and we stay mild. Daytime highs will reach the lower and middle 70s. Skies will be mostly cloudy. Keep the umbrella handy, but the chance rain finds you is just under 50%. The best chance for rain will be in the afternoon. Tonight will see those rain chances drop slightly while we stay mild. Lows will only fall into the lower 60s. Along with a small rain chance, there will be areas of patchy dense fog.

Tomorrow will look a lot like today. We’ll get scattered showers and thunderstorms. It will be a little warmer as well with highs in the middle 70s. On Wednesday, a low pressure and cold front will approach from the west. Ahead of this low pressure, there will be thunderstorms. Some of which could be strong and there’s a slight risk for severe weather. A slight risk is level 2 of 5 and means isolated severe thunderstorms can’t be ruled out.

Through Wednesday night our area will likely see a lot of rain. Most will pick up 1-2 inches of rain. North of I-10 it’s likely 2-4 inches and along highway 84, localized areas may pick up a half a foot of rain! We’ll need to monitor the threat for flash flooding.

By Thursday the trend will be clearing while temperatures go back to seasonable averages with sunshine that will last into the weekend.