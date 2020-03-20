Unsettled pattern through the weekend

Today's Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Good Evening, Gulf Coast!

Tonight we will see lows 10-15 degrees above average once again in the mid-to-upper 60’s with temperatures a little bit warmer along the beaches. We have a very small chance of showers overnight and patchy fog possible after 3 am. The S wind at 5-10 mph and cloudy skies will continue as well.  

Tomorrow looks very warm once again with highs in the low-to-mid 80’s inland and mid-70’s at the beaches. Rain chances will remain low in the morning, but ramp up through the afternoon, evening and overnight hours as a front moves through our area. There is a small chance (marginal – level 1 of 5) of severe weather in our northern communities Friday evening into Saturday morning. Be sure to stay weather aware overnight tomorrow night and have a way to get warnings!

Showers and isolated thunderstorms will linger through Monday. We keep low rain chances and warm temperatures in the 70’s and 80’s through next Thursday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Trending Stories