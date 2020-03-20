Unsettled pattern through the weekend

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Good Evening, Gulf Coast!

Tonight we will see lows 10-15 degrees above average once again in the mid-to-upper 60’s with temperatures a little bit warmer along the beaches. We have a very small chance of showers overnight and patchy fog possible after 3 am. The S wind at 5-10 mph and cloudy skies will continue as well.

Tomorrow looks very warm once again with highs in the low-to-mid 80’s inland and mid-70’s at the beaches. Rain chances will remain low in the morning, but ramp up through the afternoon, evening and overnight hours as a front moves through our area. There is a small chance (marginal – level 1 of 5) of severe weather in our northern communities Friday evening into Saturday morning. Be sure to stay weather aware overnight tomorrow night and have a way to get warnings!

Showers and isolated thunderstorms will linger through Monday. We keep low rain chances and warm temperatures in the 70’s and 80’s through next Thursday.