Unsettled pattern through midweek

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Clouds stuck around for most today with temperatures reaching the upper 60’s to close to 70 degrees in some spots. Lows tonight will be around 20 degrees above-average for this time of year in the low-to-mid 60’s with clouds sticking around yet again. A southeast wind and increasing humidity will bring the chance for fog overnight and early tomorrow morning. Some could see a sprinkle or two overnight as well.

Fog is possible to start off your morning commute with a couple of showers mixed in at around a 20% chance all day. Highs will reach the low-to-mid 70’s. A warm, muggy and unsettled weather pattern will last through midweek as a series of fronts move through our area. We should finally start to see sunshine again Thursday with cooler temperatures settling in as well.