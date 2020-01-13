Unsettled and warm week ahead

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Good Evening, Gulf Coast!

We are under a dense fog advisory from the National Weather Service from 9:00 PM tonight until 9:00 AM tomorrow morning. This means that visibility will be under 1/4 of a mile in spots, so be careful driving both tonight and tomorrow morning! Overnight lows will be warmer tonight – near 60°.

The showers and thunderstorms return tomorrow along a warm front that will lift through our area. Not only will this warm front bring rain and some thunderstorms, but also warm and muggy conditions.

While your best rain chance is tomorrow (60%), don’t put those umbrellas away. You are still going to need them off and on throughout the rest of the work week. We will be watching for possible flooding as the week progresses. Temperatures will stay warm in the mid-to-upper 70’s (10-15 degrees above average for this time of year) and humid conditions will continue.

Our next cold front is expected this weekend with rain ahead of it and cooler temperatures behind it.