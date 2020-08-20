Unsettled and Slightly Cooler; Monitoring the Tropics

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Today will be an unsettled day. Deeper moisture and some upper-level energy will lead to widely scattered showers and storms. We will likely see a few waves of rain. Isolated heavy rain will be possible with any downpours that form. The extra clouds and rain will keep temperatures in the middle 80s. The pattern will stay unsettled Thursday night and into Friday.

Rain chances will run a little less for the week and temperatures will climb closer to 90. Rain chances next week will depend heavily on the eventual track of two tropical systems.

The National Hurricane Center in Miami, FL is now issuing advisories on Tropical Depression Thirteen as it moves towards the Lesser Antilles.

The depression is sitting about 700 miles west of the Leeward and Windward Island. The depression continues a west-northwest motion. This will continue over the next 48 hours. Some strengthening is possible and the official NHC forecast has the depression becoming Tropical Storm Laura by Saturday. This would become the twelfth named storm of the 2020 Hurricane Season.

The forecast keeps the storm on a westerly track likely running very close to the islands that make up the Greater Antilles. Folks living along the Southeast U.S. should be paying attention to this system early next week.

We continue to track Invest 97L in the central Caribbean. This will likely develop in the next couple of days. It will move towards the Gulf & Yucatan Peninsula in the next couple of days. There are still a lot of question will eventually go. There’s a wide range in the models that show this could go anywhere from Florida to the Mexican Coast in the western Gulf. Still too early for specifics. We are watching closely and will keep you posted. As of right now, it doesn’t pose an imminent threat along our coast.

Another disturbance just came off the coast of Africa. There’s plenty of time to keep an eye on this.