Under Tropical Watches and Warnings ahead of Sally

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- We are under a TROPICAL STORM WARNING along the coast for our Florida communities. A HURRICANE WATCH is issued for for Jackson County, Southern Mobile County, Southern Baldwin County and This means it is likely to see tropical storm force winds as Sally is anticipated to make landfall along the Louisiana/Mississippi coast Monday into Tuesday.

We are under a FLASH FLOOD WATCH as rain totals could get to over a foot for coastal areas. This will be a rain maker as Sally is expected to slow down right before landfall. The intensity forecast has Sally making landfall as a Category 2 hurricane. The intensity forecast is still subject and likely to change. We are also under a STORM SURGE WATCH of Baldwin and Mobile County and a STORM SURGE WARNING for Jackson County. Since we will be situated on the east side of the storm we could see storm surge values up to 6 feet in Mississippi and around 2-4 feet possible in Alabama.

For today, there is a dry start with cloudy skies. Rain chances are around 40% with afternoon thunderstorms possible. Tomorrow we raise the rain chances to 70% as we can start seeing the impacts of Sally. More details on the Tracking the Tropics tab on WKRG.COM.