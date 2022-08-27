MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – More scattered storms are possible tomorrow with an unsettled pattern continuing over the next week.

Tonight, the storms that remain over the area will gradually dissipate. A few clouds will stick around, and temperatures will drop into the low- to mid-70’s. For tomorrow, we will have a similar forecast with temperatures into the mid- to upper-80’s and showers and storms increasing throughout the day.

Rain chances will peak by the middle of the week at 60 percent. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will still be possible throughout the next week as moisture will continue to stream into the Gulf Coast leaving us with an unsettled pattern. Temperatures will remain seasonable into the upper-80’s for our highs.

We are tracking three areas in the tropics as we approach the peak of the Atlantic hurricane season. One is in the Caribbean and still has a low chance of formation over the next five days. Another is in the central Atlantic and now has a medium chance of formation over the next five days. Right now, this system is expected to track west-northwest into areas east of the Leeward islands and stay far away from our stretch of the Gulf Coast. A new tropical wave is expected to move off of the west coast of Africa into the eastern Atlantic in the coming days, and it has a low chance of formation over the next five days. None of these systems pose a threat to our area, but we are keeping our eyes on all of them.