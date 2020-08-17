Typical Summertime Weather Now with More Rain Down the Road

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) –

Today will look and feel like a pretty typical summertime day. We bring back the afternoon rain chances at around 30% with highs in the low-to-mid 90’s. The heat index will be up around 100 today so stay cool if you have to be outside for a while today. We start with a north wind, but for those near the coast it will turn southerly thanks to the sea-breeze.

Tomorrow brings a little less rain and a little less heat compared to today. Rain chances will increase for the second half of the week. Each day through the weekend will bring at least a 50% chance for showers and storms each day as we enter an active weather pattern. It will also be cooler than average with highs being more-so in the upper 80s compared to our typical low 90s.

In the tropics, we are watching two disturbances. One is in the central Atlantic and will head towards the Caribbean in the next 5 days. The second disturbance just came off the African Continent. This will continue moving west into the Central Atlantic. Both right now have a medium chance of developing. Neither currently poses a threat, but we’ll be keeping a close eye on them.