Typical Summer Heat with Isolated Pop-Up Storms

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) –

Good Wednesday Gulf Coast. Today’s weather won’t bring many changes compared to what we’ve already seen this week. The only difference may be just a few more showers this afternoon thanks to a weak front in our region.

As the front moves in and quickly stall, moisture will increase slightly. This will be enough to pop off a few showers or storms Wednesday afternoon. Highs will reach the lower and middle 90s. A light breeze out of the northwest will turn southwest with a developing sea breeze.

Rain chances will drop again for the rest of the week with a drier atmosphere aloft. Moisture values will start to pick up by the weekend and next week leading to a return to afternoon shower and storm chances.

TROPICS: Isaias is no longer a tropical system as its remnants are now moving through Canada. There’s a tropical disturbance southwest of Bermuda, but it doesn’t look like it will develop at this point. The rest of the tropics are quiet.