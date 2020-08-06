Typical Summer Heat with Below Average Rain Chances

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Dry air in the mid and upper levels of the atmosphere will lead to more mostly dry and toasty days as we head towards the weekend. Today starts mostly quiet and somewhat comfortable, but a few coastal showers can’t be ruled out. Temperatures will top out with highs in the 90s. While most get through today and tomorrow dry with rain chances at 10%, keep the umbrella handy just in case as there will be a few daytime pop up’s and a few thunderstorms can’t be ruled out either.

The weather pattern will begin to slowly shift through the weekend. Moisture will return leading to a few pop-up afternoon showers for Saturday and Sunday. Rain chances will continue to rise next week.

In the tropics, the only thing we’re watching is a disturbance southwest of Bermuda. This has a low chance of developing. It is not coming anywhere close to the Gulf. There are no other areas of interest in the tropics for the time being.