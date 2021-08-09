Typical summer heat and humidity continues, Watch out for afternoon downpours

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Our current weather pattern perfectly describes summer on the Gulf Coast. Expect this pattern to stick around for a while.

Some pop-up showers and storms will continue through the evening and into the night. The atmosphere will stabilize after sunset allowing for the rain to slowly come to an end. Overnight temperatures will remain close to seasonal averages. Overnight lows will fall into the lower and middle 70s. Winds will stay light and variable.

The weather will stay consistent as we move through the work week. Expect rain-free starts with storms developing after lunchtime. Temperatures will remain close to seasonal norms topping off in the lower 90s.

We do not anticipate any significant change in this pattern through the rest of the week.