Typical Summer Fare for Now

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Today won’t bring many changes compared to yesterday, however, we get a little less rain and a little more heat. Temperatures will again climb into the lower and middle 90s for many Gulf Coast communities.

The rain chances will hold at only 20%. This trend will continue into Wednesday as well with heat index values exceeding 105° at times, especially in direct sunlight. Stay hydrated and stay cool. Isolated storms will be possible after noon at a 30% chance tomorrow.

A cold front will begin sliding south into the region Thursday. It will not move through, but rather stall out. This will leave our region with a very unsettled back half of the week. Rain chances will rise to 50 and 60%. Shower and storm chances will remain high leading into the Independence Day weekend. Temperatures will hang steady with highs near 90 and lows in the mid-70s.

In the tropics, there is one disturbance off the east coast of the US. This has a low chance of developing as it moves northeast. This does not pose a threat and the rest of the tropics are quiet.