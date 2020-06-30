Typical Summer Fare for Now

Today's Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Today won’t bring many changes compared to yesterday, however, we get a little less rain and a little more heat. Temperatures will again climb into the lower and middle 90s for many Gulf Coast communities.

The rain chances will hold at only 20%. This trend will continue into Wednesday as well with heat index values exceeding 105° at times, especially in direct sunlight. Stay hydrated and stay cool. Isolated storms will be possible after noon at a 30% chance tomorrow.

A cold front will begin sliding south into the region Thursday. It will not move through, but rather stall out. This will leave our region with a very unsettled back half of the week. Rain chances will rise to 50 and 60%. Shower and storm chances will remain high leading into the Independence Day weekend. Temperatures will hang steady with highs near 90 and lows in the mid-70s.

In the tropics, there is one disturbance off the east coast of the US. This has a low chance of developing as it moves northeast. This does not pose a threat and the rest of the tropics are quiet.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Trending Stories