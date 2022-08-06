MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Good Saturday morning, Gulf Coast!

We will have quieter weather for today with rain chances staying lower at 30 percent. You may see a few showers and storms this morning with more popping up and moving inland by the afternoon and evening. Temperatures today started in the mid-70’s and will push into the upper-80’s and low-90’s by the afternoon. Overnight tonight, temperatures will drop into the mid-70’s.

Tomorrow will bring higher rain chances with temperatures slightly cooler. There will be a 50 percent chance that rain finds you for Sunday with temperatures in the upper-80’s and low-90’s. Rip current risk remains low for the weekend but will change to a moderate risk to start the work week.

The unsettled weather pattern will continue through Thursday of next week. Scattered showers and storms will be possible each day with temperatures staying very seasonable.

Have a great day!