Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy Monday, Gulf Coast!



We start today CALM with no rain and temps in the 70’s.

For the first time in awhile, we are looking at a typical August day! We will stay mostly dry through the morning before a few afternoon showers and storms are possible at around 30% chance. Most will stay dry and storms will be very hit-or-miss!

Because rain chances will be where they should be this time of year, so will temperatures. High temps will top out in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s with lows dropping back into the 70’s this evening as storms fade.

Rain chances increase for the second half of the week as another front approaches and stalls in our area. This will keep the chance for showers and storms at around 50-60% chance. Highs will stick in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s.

In the tropics, we are tracking four areas as we approach the peak of hurricane season. The good news is, none are imminent threats to our stretch of the Gulf Coast, but we will keep you updated. MORE INFO: