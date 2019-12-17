Two tornado watches issued for the News 5 area

A TORNADO WATCH is in effect for Greene County in Mississippi and for Washington County in Alabama until 2 AM Monday night. A new tornado watch has been issued for Conecuh, Clarke and Monroe counties in Alabama until 4:00 AM (Seen below). Remember, a tornado watch means that conditions are favorable for storms that could produce tornadoes. Have a way to get watches and warnings overnight!

Current tornado watches

The Gulf Coast will need to be WEATHER AWARE Monday night into Tuesday morning as a strong cold front moves east. This will likely trigger a few strong to severe storms.

Mostly cloudy skies and warm temperatures will continue through the evening with a breezy south wind and high humidity. Scattered storms will move into the region after 8 PM all associated with the cold front. As the cold front moves east through the overnight period, there will be a chance for strong and severe thunderstorms. The main weather hazard appears to be damaging straight-line winds, but an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.

By Tuesday morning, the chance of strong storms will diminish. Lingering rain will stick around through the first half of the day with some clearing late in the day. Temperatures will be much cooler with temperatures in the 50s for most of the day with a breezy northwest wind. Break out the heavier jackets for the middle of the week as temperatures look to run well-below average. Highs will only reach the lower 50s Wednesday and Thursday with lows in the 20s and 30s. Additional rain may approach the region by the weekend.