Two more hot days, weekend rain followed by fall temperatures

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy Friday Gulf Coast!!

There is good news for those that have been waiting on more fall-like temperatures…they are coming! However, we have to get through a couple of more hot days before that happens. Today we will see highs in the low to mid 90s, but some spots could reach the upper 90s (near record territory, again). Rain coverage will bump up a little to 20% today due to a weak front that is expected to move into our area (you will not notice much temperature difference from this front).

Tomorrow looks much like today with a little bit of lower temperatures. After that is when the pattern starts to shift with increased rain coverage Sunday into Monday as a cold front makes its way through our area. This will gradually knock down our temperatures to the mid 80s by Tuesday and Wednesday. This is seasonable for this time of year.

There is a moderate risk of rip currents forecast for the beach this weekend, so keep a look out for those beach flags and stay safe!

TROPICS: All is quiet for our area, but there is a region of clouds and low pressure near the Yucatan Peninsula. This has a very low chance of forming (10%), but even if it does, it will head southwest, away from our area.