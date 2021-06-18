Tropical Storm Warnings in effect, Significant weather impacts tonight and Saturday

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Tropical storm conditions are expected for parts of the Gulf Coast tonight through Saturday with gusty winds, isolated tornadoes, heavy rain, and high surf.

A tropical storm is expected to make landfall in Southeast Louisiana Friday night into Saturday morning. The main impacts from the storm will be felt well east of the center over Mississippi, Alabama, and the Florida Panhandle. Conditions will deteriorate tonight through early Saturday.

A TROPICAL STORM WARNING is in effect for coastal Mississippi, Alabama, and Northwest Florida.

A FLASH FLOOD WATCH is in effect for the entire region through late Saturday night.

A WIND ADVISORY is in effect through late Saturday night.

A COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY is in effect for Mobile and Baldwin Counties.

A HIGH SURF WARNING is in effect for our entire coastline.

Heavy rain will continue to move in from the coast through the evening and into the overnight hours. The most significant impacts from the system will come midnight Saturday through 2pm Saturday. During this time expect periods of heavy rain, tropical storm gusts, and isolated tornadoes.

Most of the region can expect 3-8” of total rainfall through the end of the day Saturday. Isolated high amounts of 10-12” are possible, especially where rain bands train. Coastal flooding will be an issue. A minor surge of 1-3 feet is possible during high tide cycles. Isolated tornadoes will be an issue through the day.

Lingering moisture will mean more rain for Sunday. Downpours will be scattered with a bit more sunshine. Highs will reach the middle 80s. Scattered summertime downpours will continue through next week.