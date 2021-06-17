Tropical Storm Warnings in Effect for Coastal Alabama and Mississippi

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The nice weather and low humidity will come to an end as moisture surges through the region in advance of a tropical system.

Clouds will slowly increase through the night and into Friday morning. It will become more humid with the development of a southeasterly breeze. Temperatures will bottom out in the lower 70s.

A TROPICAL STORM WARNING is active for Coastal Mobile and Baldwin Counties.

A FLASH FLOOD WATCH is in effect for Friday afternoon through Saturday night.

A HIGH SURF ADVIOSRY is in effect for Friday morning through Monday morning.

A COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY is in effect for Mobile and Baldwin County with a CASTAL FLOOD WARNING for Jackson County.









Potential Tropical Cyclone Three is forecast to become Tropical Storm Claudette Friday with a landfall coming Saturday on the Louisiana Gulf Coast.

Most of the region with start off dry Friday morning. Isolated storms will begin before lunchtime. The coverage of storms will increase into the afternoon and evening as the tropical low moves north through the Gulf of Mexico. Highs will reach the middle 80s.

The main impacts from the system will come Saturday. A large shield of moderate to heavy rain will spread across our region. This will lead to a wash-out for Saturday. Winds will be steady out of the south with gusts in the 30-40 mph range. The system will make landfall in Louisiana Saturday. Heavy rain will be the main issue with parts of our region picking up 6-8” of rain. There will also be a threat for isolated tornadoes.

Fewer storms are expected for Sunday and Monday as the system departs. Expect isolated storms through next week.