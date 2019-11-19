Tropical Storm Sebastien forms in Central Atlantic; At home, it’s sunny and seasonable

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Tropical storm Sebastien has developed northeast of the Lesser Antilles. It may strengthen some as it moves north, but it will likely fade away by the end of the week. It’s not a threat to the United States or any land for that matter. The rest of the tropics are quiet, but this is a reminder, the hurricane season isn’t over just yet. Thankfully, other than Sebastien, the tropics are quiet.

Good morning Gulf Coast! It’s another brisk start as out the door temperatures are mainly in the 40s, but there are spots in the 30s as well.

If you see your temperatures in the mid-30s this morning, which is possible in low-lying & isolated areas, there could be some patchy frost. For most, it’s just going to be a bit chilly.

Skies are dry and will remain dry today, but early on, be on the lookout for pockets of patchy fog. This won’t be a widespread issue this morning.

Past sunrise, we’ll warm up nicely. By lunchtime, most will be in the upper 60s and daytime highs are headed for the upper 60s and lower 70s which is exactly where we should be for this time of year. The weather we get today would be hard to be anytime during the year.

Tonight will be chilly, but not quite as cold compared to last night and the night before. Lows will be in the mid-40s and most stay out of the 30s. Skies will be clear.

The warming trend continues tomorrow as highs reach the lower 70s with more sunshine. By Friday morning we’ll be waking up with temperatures near 60. With the warmer temperatures though, comes the chance for rain.

It’s spotty showers of Friday and on Saturday it’s scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. This is due to our next cold front that arrives sometime Saturday. By Sunday we’re back to sunshine and below-average temperatures with highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s.