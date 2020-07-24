Tropical Storm Hanna has formed in the Gulf of Mexico, Headed for Texas

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The tropical depression in the Gulf of Mexico has been upgraded to Tropical Storm Hanna. It is the eighth named storm of the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season.

As of 10 PM CT Thursday, the center of Hanna was located approximately 360 miles southwest of Mobile. The tropical storm continues moving west-northwest at 7 mph.

Maximum sustained winds are hover hear 40 mph. Some minor strengthening is possible Thursday night and into Friday as the storm heads for the Texas Gulf Coast. Hanna is expected to make landfall late Friday or early Saturday as a tropical storm.

Moisture from Hanna has lead to enhanced rain chances for our part of the Gulf Coast. Rain chances will stay elevated for Friday.

Tropical Storm Gonzalo continues to move west at 10-15 mph. Maximum sustained winds are holding at 60 mph with further strengthening possible. Gonzalo is still expected to reach hurricane status by Saturday. A weakening trend is expected after it moves into the Caribbean.