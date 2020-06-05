Tropical Storm Cristobal to bring rough conditions to the Gulf Coast this weekend

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – We are continuing to track the progress of Tropical Storm Cristobal. Tropical Storm Warnings are in effect with impacts on the Gulf Coast beginning Saturday evening.

A TROPICAL STORM WARNING is in effect for COASTAL PORTIONS OF THE NEWS FIVE VIEWING AREA.

Isolated showers and storms will quickly wind down this evening. Skies will stay partly cloudy this evening and overnight. Temperatures will stay mild with high humidity. Lows will fall into the lower and middle 70s.

The first effects from Tropical Storm Cristobal will be felt late Saturday. Seas will begin building to around 6-9 feet. Clouds will increase through the day with spotty showers and storms developing in the afternoon. Highs will reach the middle 80s. Clouds wand winds will begin to increase Saturday night a Cristobal closes in on the Louisiana Coast.

By sunrise Sunday, out bands from the tropical storm will begin moving ashore. Tropical storm force wind gusts are likely during the day Sunday for coastal areas of Alabama and Mississippi. Gusts exceeding 30 mph will also be possible for Northwest Florida beaches. This will enhance high tides Sunday leading to some coastal flooding. Tides will run 1-3 feet above normal. Most of the high tides will fall from 10am to 2pm. Isolated tornadoes will be possible with the rain bands. Heavy tropical downpours will lead to rainfall totals around 3-6” for Mobile Bay and points closer to the coast. Inland locations will likely see lower rain amounts, around 1-3”.

Rain chances will stay elevated through the first half of next week. Temperatures will return back to seasonable levels.