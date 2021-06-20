Tropical moisture keeps rain in the forecast to start the week

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Good evening and Happy Father’s Day! A quiet end to the weekend will be followed by some rain chances in the forecast to start the week.

We have been seeing scattered showers and storms east of I-65 and near the coastline. Rain chances will decrease heading into the rest of this evening. Temperatures will drop into the mid-70’s overnight while staying in the upper 70’s along the coast with winds out of the southwest from 5-15 mph.

As Tropical Depression Claudette exits the southeast United States, tropical moisture persists over the southeast United States keeping those rain chances in place for tomorrow with highs reaching into the low to mid 80’s by the afternoon and winds out of the south at 5-15 mph with a 40 percent chance of rain.

An approaching system from the west will bring more widespread showers and storms on Tuesday and into Wednesday. A drop in rain chances and typical summertime weather arrive by Thursday and will stay in place to close out the week.