MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – A few coastal thunderstorms this morning with high humidity! Today there is a 50% chance of thunderstorms with another warm day in store.

Afternoon highs will reach the upper 90s for most and triple-digits for some. Heat index values will approach 110. A Heat Advisory remains in effect. There will be a nice coverage and scattering of showers and storms for the afternoon and evening.

The heat wave will finally cool off into the low to mid 90s starting Sunday and through this week. We are transitioning to a typical summertime pattern. Highs will reach the lower and middle 90s with morning lows in the middle 70s. Afternoon storms will be possible.