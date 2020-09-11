Tropical Depression Nineteen Forms, Likely to Bring Impacts to the Gulf Coast Next Week

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The national Hurricane Center has issued advisories on Tropical Depression Nineteen centered over the Northern Bahamas.

Satellite data indicates that the disturbance has become better organized and that a center of circulation has formed. The depression is moving west towards southwest Florida.

The forecast calls for the depression to cross over the Florida peninsula. As it emerges into the Gulf of Mexico Sunday, the depression is expected to become a tropical storm. The next name on the list in Sally. Strengthening is forecast through the weekend. By Monday the storm will approach our part of the Gulf Coast. Winds, rain, and some surge will be a possibility. The exact extent of the impacts are uncertain at this time.

