Tropical Depression Eleven slow to organize, Expected to become Josephine

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Tropical Depression Eleven continues to struggle in the Central Atlantic.

The depression continues to battle some dry and wind shear as it paces west. The depression is forecast to become Tropical Storm Josephine Thursday. The storm will likely strengthen through the rest of the week as it approaches the Lesser Antilles.

By Sunday, the atmosphere will become quite hostile for tropical development. The long-range forecast calls for significant weakening of the system early next week.

The tropical system poses no threat to the Gulf Coast.

