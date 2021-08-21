Triple digit heat index with afternoon rain chances

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Temperatures right now are in the 80’s and 90’s, but some are getting cooled off by a storm or two. Showers and storms have been popping up mainly east of and near I-65. After sunset, the rain chance will go down with lows dipping into the 70’s and partly cloudy skies.

Your Sunday will look similar to your Saturday with afternoon showers and storms….so your best chance to get in a round of golf will be in the morning. You will also want to play before it gets too hot…Highs are expected to be warmer today in the low-to-mid 90’s and heat index values WELL into the triple digits…Between 105 and 110.

This heat looks to mostly stick around. Summertime continues through the week with HOT temps and afternoon storms.

TROPICS: We have Tropical Storm Henri which is spinning away in the Atlantic with winds of 75 mph. It will continue its north track before making landfall in New England and curving northeast next week. We also have now the Remnants Grace that made landfall yesterday in Mexico. Thanks to land interaction, Grace weakened quickly. The only impact we see from Grace is a high risk for rip currents today and moderate tomorrow and Monday. We also are tracking a tropical wave off the coast of Africa that has a low chance for development. Nothing to worry about, just an area we are watching.