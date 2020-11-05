Trending Warming Into the Weekend

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – A few more clouds will dot the skies Today and tomorrow, but the pattern will remain dry. We begin on the chilly side today so have that sweater, but you will not need it long.

Highs will climb comfortably into the middle and upper 70s. Winds will stay light and out of the east northeast. By the weekend, moisture will increase enough to introduce small rain chances this weekend. Temperatures will run slightly above average.

Moisture will increase next week as what will likely be Tropical Storm Eta approaches south Florida or moves into the southeastern Gulf. The exact impacts to our part of the Gulf Coast are uncertain, but it is something we will need to watch long term.