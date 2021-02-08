Trending Warmer then Wetter

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) –

Good morning Gulf Coast! It’s a chilly start to the work-week, but that chill won’t be lasting long.

Temperatures will climb to the low and mid-60s for daytime highs. Clouds will increase as the day goes on and by the afternoon expect a mostly cloudy sky. Winds will also increase out of the south and it will be breezy at times.

Tonight will be considerably warmer than last night/this morning. Overnight lows will only drop to the low and mid-50s. Rain chances will also increase. In the overnight, a rumble of thunder can’t be ruled out.

From Tuesday through Thursday we get an unsettled spring-like pattern. Lows will be in the mid-50s to the low 60s, highs will be in the upper 60s and low 70s, and each day will bring a chance for scattered showers with a few thunderstorms.

By Friday a cold front will move into our area. This front will bring in much cooler air, but there remains a decent amount of uncertainty in the long-range aspect of the forecast. Stay tuned.