Trading heat for rain Monday

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – The heat continues this afternoon with temperatures sitting in the 90s and heat index values well into the triple digits. Through the evening, limit time outdoors, drink plenty of water and do not forget the pets! We could continue to see scattered storms through this evening, some of which could be strong or briefly severe with the possibility of gusty winds and heavy downpours. Lows tonight only drop to the mid-to-upper 70’s north of I-10 and lower 80’s closer to the beaches.

Today looks to be our last day with a heat advisory….We trade that heat….for rain. Your work week starts off WET with an 80% chance of rain for Monday mainly focused in the afternoon. . With an 80% chance of rain tomorrow thanks to a system approaching our area, our temperatures are expected to be cooler in the mid-to-upper 80’s. On the other hand, the humidity does look to stick around.

That same system looks to stick around through the week, but rain chances should be on the general decreasing trend through the week. Highs will stick in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

The tropics are quiet at this time.