Tracking Tropical Storm Beta, drier weekend ahead
Leakesville, MS
Lucedale, MS
Fort Walton Beach, FL
Milton, FL
Crestview, FL
Fairhope, AL
Bay Minette, AL
Atmore, AL
Brewton, AL
Evergreen, AL
Monroeville, AL
Chatom, AL
Grove Hill, AL
Dauphin Island, AL
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- Throughout the day today we had spotty showers and mostly cloudy skies. Tonight our lows will be in the upper 60s and low 70s.
Tomorrow there is a 30% chance of rain with mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will be staying in the upper 70s this weekend with a high of 78 on Saturday and 77 on Sunday. On Sunday you might see the sunshine here and there with a 20% chance of rain.
We have tropical moisture in our environment as we are tracking Tropical Storm Beta that formed in the Gulf of Mexico. Beta is moving NE at 9 mph and expected to take a sharp westward turn beginning next week. As of now we aren’t expecting to be impacting by Beta but will keep our eyes close on the tropics.