Tracking Tropical Storm Beta, drier weekend ahead

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- Throughout the day today we had spotty showers and mostly cloudy skies. Tonight our lows will be in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Tomorrow there is a 30% chance of rain with mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will be staying in the upper 70s this weekend with a high of 78 on Saturday and 77 on Sunday. On Sunday you might see the sunshine here and there with a 20% chance of rain.

We have tropical moisture in our environment as we are tracking Tropical Storm Beta that formed in the Gulf of Mexico. Beta is moving NE at 9 mph and expected to take a sharp westward turn beginning next week. As of now we aren’t expecting to be impacting by Beta but will keep our eyes close on the tropics.