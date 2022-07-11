Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy Monday, Gulf Coast!

Starting out tracking the tropics…….There is an area of low pressure in the form of a dissipating/weak front across the Southeast that is forecast to sag into the northern Gulf of Mexico later this week. As low pressure parks itself over the warm Gulf waters for the next week or so, it has a LOW CHANCE of tropical development in the next 5 days. Regardless, this will bring more moisture into our area, which means higher rain chances through the week and into the weekend.

We start out quiet this morning, with some offshore showers and thunderstorms and temps in the 70’s. Throughout the day, afternoon showers and storms become possible yet again. No organized severe weather is expected, but it is summertime, so if a storm forms over your house, it could be strong with lightning, thunder and gusty winds. Because of the higher rain chance (60%), temps will stay in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s.

Through the rest of the week, rain chances stay high thanks to more moisture. With more rain, temps will stay at or below average in the mid-to-upper 80’s and lower 90’s.