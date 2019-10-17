Tracking the Disturbance in southern Gulf

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Good morning Gulf Coast. Let’s start in the tropics.

We continue to track Invest 96-L. That’s the disturbance we’ve been watching in the southern Gulf of Mexico. This now has a high chance of developing into either a tropical depression or tropical storm as it moves northwest. The next name on the list in Nestor.

Since this area of low pressure and clouds doesn’t have a closed circulation there are still some uncertainties like where it will eventually go and how strong it will go, but we continue to get a better idea.

This disturbance has the potential to move inland somewhere in southeastern Louisiana and the eastern half of the Florida Panhandle. A farther west track will bring us more rain Friday into Saturday and a more eastern one brings us less rain.

Conditions in the Gulf of Mexico should inhibit significant strengthening thanks to wind shear from the front that came through yesterday and an upper low pressure that will help steer it northeast. It’s also going to be a quick mover which should also hinder it from strengthening quickly.

Right now the most likely scenario is that it moves in somewhere along the central or eastern Gulf as a depression or tropical storm. What we can say for us is that it will bring parts of our area rain, but it’s final path will determine how much. Continue to keep up with the latest. We’ll be posting the latest updates online, on social, and of course, on air.

Now moving closer to home our weather is going to be gorgeous today!

It’s a cool start to the day and if you’re cool natured you may need a sweater! Skies are dry and it will stay that way through the day.

While we’ll warm up steadily, temperatures today will be below average! By noon temperatures for the most part will still be in the upper 60s. Highs only reach the lower 70s! We could be cooler if a layer of clouds move in, but enjoy!

Tonight is another one with lows in the middle 50s under partly cloudy skies. Friday will bring some changes. Temperatures will still be held in check, in the 70s, but moisture will stream in from the south ahead of the disturbance in the Gulf. This will bring scattered showers by tomorrow night. If you have plans for football keep this in mind.

The Saturday forecast will be highly dependent on the disturbance. Right now we’ll go with a 60% rain chance with highs in the upper 70s.

By Sunday our skies dry out and temperatures warm. Highs are back in the 80s by the afternoon on Sunday, but those warmer temperatures won’t last.

Our next front arrives Monday which will bring us another round of rain before another taste of fall!