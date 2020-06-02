Tracking TD 3; Increasing Rain Chances at Home

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Good Tuesday. Today’s headlines include tracking TD 3, higher humidity here, and an unsettled weather pattern going forward.

Let’s start in the tropics. Tropical Depression 3 continues to churn off the west coast of the Yucatan Peninsula in the Bay of Campeche in the southern Gulf of Mexico.

As of 4 AM today, maximum winds are at 35 mph with a slow westward movement. The depression is expected to become a tropical storm by Wednesday. It would be given the name Cristobal. The storm will likely meander in the southern Gulf of Mexico through Thursday. Minor strengthening is expected. The storm will likely begin moving north and northeast by the end of the week.

Long-term impacts on the Gulf Coast are still in question. Moisture will likely surge by the end of the week leading to higher rain chances. We will continue to monitor the progress on T.D. 3 through the rest of the week.

The weather pattern for the rest of the week is looking quite unsettled. Expect warm and steamy afternoons with highs in the upper 80s. Humidity will run higher leading to a better coverage of showers and storms. These will be spotty and could contain some locally heavy downpours. Rain chances will hold around 40-50% for the rest of the week with highs in the middle and upper 80s. Morning lows will fall into the 60s and 70s. Long-range rain chances will depend on the eventual path of Tropical Depression Three.