Tracking line of strong thunderstorms passing our region this morning

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- Tracking a line of strong thunderstorms that is passing through our region early this morning. Some of these thunderstorms have the capability of producing winds greater than 39 mph with frequent lightening. Temperatures are oppressive this morning in the low 70s.Rain chances will back off by this afternoon after this front passes through.

Extra clouds will stick around through the day. As the front moves slowly south and east, daytime heating will kick off a few more storms mainly east of I-65. Highs will reach the lower 80s. Drier air will arrive Sunday. Highs will stay well above normal in the 80s with morning lows in the middle 60s.

The weather for the middle of next week will depend on the timing of a cold front and the eventual path of a tropical disturbance. A tropical system in the Caribbean will likely move north through the western half of Cuba this weekend and into the southwester Gulf of Mexico early next week. Models continue to show a surge of deep tropical moisture moving toward the Gulf Coast by Wednesday of next week. A named tropical cyclone could form in the Gulf. The exact impacts of the system, which would be named Zeta, are still in question. That should come into better focus in the days ahead.