TRACKING FRED: Tropical Storm tracking through the Caribbean bound for the Gulf

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – The National Hurricane Center has confirmed that Potential Tropical Cyclone Six is now Tropical Storm Fred.

An Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter Aircraft flying through the tropical disturbance south of Puerto Rico Tuesday evening for a weak, but closed surface circulation center. This allows for an upgrade of the system to Tropical Storm Fred. This is the sixth named storm of the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season.

Tropical Storm Fred remains a disorganized system. The storm is currently fighting mid-level dry air. The path ahead doesn’t get easier.

The official National Hurricane Center track has Fred travelling west-northwest over the mountainous terrain of Hispaniola. Land interaction will keep the system weak, possibly weakening it back down to a tropical depression. Further land interaction is possible through Friday as the system parallels the northern coast of Cuba.

The NHC track has Fred moving through the Florida Straits Friday and entering the Southeastern Gulf of Mexico by the weekend. A turn to the northwest is expected and some strengthening is possible. Residents from the West Coast of Florida to the Mississippi Gulf Coast will need to pay attention. Some impacts from Fred may be felt Sunday through early next week depending on its exact track.