Tracking Cristobal; Unsettled Weather at Home

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – We’re halfway through the week. Today’s headlines include tracking Cristobal, very high humidity, and elevated rain chances.

Tropics: The National Hurricane Center continues to monitor Tropical Storm Cristobal in the Southern Gulf of Mexico.

Cristobal continues to meander over the Bay of Campeche about 850 miles southwest of Mobile, Al. We have seen some strengthening since yesterday.

The interaction with land is expected to weaken the system to a depression. By Friday, Cristobal will move north back over the warm Gulf waters. The storm will likely strengthen through Friday and Saturday.

By Sunday, the storm will approach the Gulf Coast. Although the exact track is still uncertain, most forecast models are leaning toward Louisiana for a possible landfall. For the Alabama, Mississippi. and Florida Gulf Coast, we can expect higher rain chances by Sunday and into Monday. The exact extent of coastal flooding will be worked out over the next few days. Also, the risk for rip currents will be high.

Moving back closer to home. Moisture will stay high for Wednesday leading to a 60% chance of scattered showers and storms. Morning rain will wind down through the middle of the day with new pop-up storms forming after 2 PM. A few storms will contain some heavy rain. Highs will stay slightly below average in the middle 80s. Rain chances will drop a bit for Thursday.

Rain chances will likely rise for the Gulf Coast for the weekend as Tropical Storm Cristobal begins moving north. The exact track of the storm is uncertain and changes in the eventual track will affect weekend rain chances.